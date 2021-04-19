Israeli Warplanes Stage Intensive Overflights over Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets staged intensive overflights Monday evening over several Lebanese regions.

The National News Agency said the warplanes were continuously flying at a low altitude over the Aley and Upper Metn regions.

It earlier reported intensive overflights over Keserwan’s heights.

Israeli fighter jets also overflew the central sector of the Bint Jbeil district, the Jezzine area towards Chouf and Bekaa, and Nabatiyeh, Iqlim al-Tuffah, Hasbaya, al-Orqoub, Mount Hermon and the occupied Golan Heights.

Similar activity had in the past preceded Israeli raids on neighboring Syria.