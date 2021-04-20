Strong Lebanon Bloc Says Hariri 'Has No Intention to Form Govt.'

The Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc on Tuesday charged that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri “has no intention to form a government,” as it said that any moves against Mt. Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun would be a “crime against the Lebanese.”

“The Lebanese are still waiting for the PM-designate to present a methodical cabinet format that clearly shows the distribution of portfolios to sects and to the nomination parties while respecting the standards of competence, specialty and nonpartisanship,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting.

“Anything less would indicate that there is no decision to form a government in Lebanon, seeing as how can a government be formed in Lebanon without respecting the aforementioned methodology?” the bloc added.

“The continued distribution of excuses about the ‘guaranteeing one-third’ and about specialists -- which are things on which there is no dispute – is only aimed at diverting attention… and this also confirms that there is no intention for form a government,” the bloc went on to say.

As for the controversy over Judge Ghada Aoun’s raids on the offices of the Mecattaf money exchange firm, the bloc said preventing the judge from continuing her investigations is tantamount to “a crime against the Lebanese.”

“It raises questions about the reason behind this political, judicial, media, financial and security campaign against a judge who is performing her duties,” Strong Lebanon added.