Rahi: New Govt Must Restore the State's Esteem

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi on Wednesday reiterated calls for the formation of a government in Lebanon to introduce reforms and prevent politicians from controlling the judiciary.

Rahi called for “the formation of a government that will restore the State's esteem, and carry out reforms, and free the judiciary from politicians so that it can rule justly,” he said at the special session of the Assembly of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops in Lebanon.

Highlighting Lebanon’s crippling economic crisis that has driven the majority of Lebanese into poverty, Rahi reiterated: “The economic crisis is stifling. We requested an international conference on Lebanon just like other countries.”

Rahi has repeatedly urged Lebanese politicians to put their differences aside and work for the country’s interest.

He also voiced calls for neutralization of Lebanon and for an international conference to steer the country out of its multiple crises.