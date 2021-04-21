FPM Slams 'Assault' on Protesters, Fahmi Says ISF to Protect Properties

The Free Patriotic Movement on Wednesday condemned what it called security forces’ “assault on peaceful demonstrators” during the entry of Judge Ghada Aoun into the Mecattaf money exchange firm in Awkar.

In a statement, the FPM said the protesters were present on the public road and that they “did not attack public or private property and did not assault any of the security forces.”

“All what they were doing was a peaceful, civilized and democratic expression of their right to recover the stolen money of the Lebanese and to allow the judiciary to continue its investigations to know the fate of the funds that were arbitrarily transferred to abroad without any ethical, professional or legal standards,” the FPM added.

It accordingly called on caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi to “take the necessary punitive measures against those who gave the orders for assaulting peaceful citizens.”

Fahmi had earlier called for keeping any demo peaceful as he stressed that security forces are keen on protecting private and public property.