Geagea Compares FPM and Its Supporters to '1931 Nazis'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Thursday lashed out at the Free Patriotic Movement and its supporters in connection with the latest controversy sparked by the actions of Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun.

“The FPM has introduced new concepts to the dictionary of politics in Lebanon, with the protection of the rights of Christian lying in attacking and vandalizing private companies in Awkar, and the fight against corruption being in concealing the culprits as to electricity, telecommunications, customs, illegal border crossings and clientelism in state administrations,” Geagea said in a written statement.

“The deposits of the people have meanwhile turned out to be at the Mecattaf firm and not at the banks, which lent them to the state that wasted them and is still wasting them on corruption, favoritism and commissions in tenders and bids and general,” the LF leader added sarcastically.

Moreover, he lamented that the recent events in Lebanon “totally remind us of what the Nazis were doing in Germany in the early 1930s, when they used to carry out distraction operations, through attacking institutions or aggressing against private properties and individuals under the excuse of fighting corruption -- all of that to deviate attention from the essential and real problems of the country and to conceal the real criminals and their way of running things.”

“But Lebanon is not Germany and today we are in the year 2021 and not in the year 1931,” he added.

“All these farces, plays and twisted methods will only deepen the crisis in the country, whereas the only solution lies in the resignation of your parliamentary majority to allow the Lebanese to express their opinion and choose a new parliamentary majority that would pull them out of the hell that you have plunged Lebanon into,” Geagea went on to say.