Hariri Meets with Italian PM and FM

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri held talks Thursday evening in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, his press office said.

The meeting, at the Italian government’s headquarters, tackled the latest developments and general situations in Lebanon and the region and the bilateral ties between the two countries, especially the role played by the Italian UNIFIL contingent operating in south Lebanon, the press office said in a statement.

Hariri had earlier in the day met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in the presence of the accompanying delegation.

The Hariri-Di Maio talks tackled “the regional and international situations,” the press office said.