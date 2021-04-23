Judge Ghada Aoun to Probe Al-Qard al-Hasan, Iranian Medicines in Lebanon

Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun requested a probe into Hizbullah’s al-Qard Al-Hasan financial institution, and the import of Iranian medicines to Lebanon contradicting the WHO standards, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday.

The complaints were submitted to Aoun by attorneys Majd Harb and Elie Kerillos.

The complaint accused the activities of Qard al-Hasan of “violating the provisions of the Monetary and Credit Law, which stipulated in Article 206 that its violators must be prosecuted before the criminal courts, and Article 200 convicts a person who engages in credit activities without being registered with the Banque du Liban, based on Article 655 of the Penal Code.”

The complaint indicates that al-Qard al-Hasan is classified as a non-profit charitable association, the source of its funding is shareholder funds in dollars in addition to annual subscriptions provided by borrowers.

Regarding the Iranian medicines, the complaint said they have been entered into Lebanon “contrary to the principles and legal and administrative procedures adopted in accredited laboratory, and in the absence of sufficient scientific information about their quality, safety of their contents and correct use, which may cause death of patients and put the national health system at risk.”

Aoun received the complaints and referred them to the head of the State Security office in Baabda and tasked him to investigate and report the findings.