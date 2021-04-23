Helicopters Battle Locust Attacks in Arsal Outskirts

Army helicopters and teams from the ministry of agriculture will start battling swarms of desert locusts that appeared in the outskirts of the northeastern town of Arsal and in neighboring areas, media reports said on Friday.

Lebanon’s agriculture ministry asked bee farmers to take needed measures to protect beehives before helicopters start spraying insecticides.

People on social media shared videos of swarms of locusts invading large agricultural areas in Arsal.

LBCI said the insects were also seen in the outskirts of Ras Baalbek.

Farmers have been warned on Thursday of a wave of locusts reportedly reaching several southern and eastern areas in neighboring Syria.