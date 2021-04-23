Two Million COVID-19 Vaccines Expected between May-June

Head of the Health Parliamentary Committee, Assem Araji stated on Friday that Lebanon is expecting two million Pfizer and Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines between May and June this year.

He said around 750,000 doses will be allocated for the private sector, out of which 320,000 have been reserved by the four largest universities in Lebanon.

On the number of people registered with the health ministry's vaccination platform, he said the turnout is still low with not more than one million and a half people registered.

Many people still have concerns about the feasibility of the vaccine after suspectedly causing blood clots.

He called on those concerned about any complications allegedly arising after the administration of Astrazeneca vaccine to postpone their appointment until getting notified of another vaccine.

Araji brushed off concerns arising about Astrazeneca, describing them as rumors.

The small country of about 6 million is facing its worst economic and financial crisis to date, with tens of thousands out of work, basic food prices soaring, and more than half the population now living under the poverty line.

Lebanon has so far registered over 515,088 coronavirus cases and more than 7,027 deaths.