Judge Ghada Aoun Denies Attacking al-Rahi
Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun on Sunday issued a statement denying social media claims that she has voiced insults against Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.
“I strongly condemn this demonic and militia-like approach to tarnish my reputation,” the judge said.
“I certainly cannot utter these silly and obscene polemics, which do not resemble my values and ethics. I’m a practicing Christian believer and I respect the head of the Maronite church,” Aoun added.
She also announced that she will file a complaint on Monday against “those circulating these deplored articles” so that they be prosecuted.
المطران عودة: هل يجوز أن يتمرد قاض على القانون وهو مؤتمن على تطبيقه وهل يجوز أن يقتحم أملاكاً خاصاً بدون مسوغ قانونيّ
المطران عودة: جميعهم رفعوا شعارات الإصلاح ولكن هل رأيتم إصلاحاً واحداً؟ يثيرون القضايا تباعاً لإلهائكم وحرف أنظاركم عن الواقع المرير فهل ما زلتم تصدّقونهم؟
If she's really a practicing Christian believer she's not practicing it properly. She should get a new coach.
Ghada Aoun has earned my utmost respect and captured my wildest imagination for strongly condemning this demonic and militia-like approach to tarnish her impeccable reputation.