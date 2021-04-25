Mobile version

Judge Ghada Aoun Denies Attacking al-Rahi

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 April 2021, 15:40
Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun on Sunday issued a statement denying social media claims that she has voiced insults against Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

“I strongly condemn this demonic and militia-like approach to tarnish my reputation,” the judge said.

“I certainly cannot utter these silly and obscene polemics, which do not resemble my values and ethics. I’m a practicing Christian believer and I respect the head of the Maronite church,” Aoun added.

She also announced that she will file a complaint on Monday against “those circulating these deplored articles” so that they be prosecuted.

Thumb i.report 25 April 2021, 15:43

Someone’s skirt is on fire because we’re in presence of a double liar !

Reply
Thumb ex-fpm 25 April 2021, 16:02

المطران عودة: هل يجوز أن يتمرد قاض على القانون وهو مؤتمن على تطبيقه وهل يجوز أن يقتحم أملاكاً خاصاً بدون مسوغ قانونيّ

Reply
Thumb ex-fpm 25 April 2021, 16:02

المطران عودة: جميعهم رفعوا شعارات الإصلاح ولكن هل رأيتم إصلاحاً واحداً؟ يثيرون القضايا تباعاً لإلهائكم وحرف أنظاركم عن الواقع المرير فهل ما زلتم تصدّقونهم؟

Reply
Thumb doodle-dude 25 April 2021, 16:04

lol @ General Ghada Aoun

Reply
Thumb galaxy 25 April 2021, 16:05

The sinister spinster would be rotting in jail in any country except Lebanon.

Reply
Missing sioufi 25 April 2021, 16:25

If she's really a practicing Christian believer she's not practicing it properly. She should get a new coach.

Reply
Thumb milou 25 April 2021, 16:43

Ghada est la mouche du coche. (coach in English)

Reply
Thumb Puppet 25 April 2021, 16:28

Ghada Aoun has earned my utmost respect and captured my wildest imagination for strongly condemning this demonic and militia-like approach to tarnish her impeccable reputation.

Reply
Missing sophia 25 April 2021, 16:41

what about her own actions... were they not militia-like? Disgraceful...

Reply
Missing cedars 25 April 2021, 22:30

Stop your arrogance and look at the mirror then you will practice Christianity.

Reply