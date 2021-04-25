Judge Ghada Aoun Denies Attacking al-Rahi

Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun on Sunday issued a statement denying social media claims that she has voiced insults against Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

“I strongly condemn this demonic and militia-like approach to tarnish my reputation,” the judge said.

“I certainly cannot utter these silly and obscene polemics, which do not resemble my values and ethics. I’m a practicing Christian believer and I respect the head of the Maronite church,” Aoun added.

She also announced that she will file a complaint on Monday against “those circulating these deplored articles” so that they be prosecuted.