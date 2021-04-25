Berri Urges End to 'Political Absurdity, Narrow Interests'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Sunday lashed out at what he called “political absurdity” in Lebanon.

In a statement, Berri saluted “the Ramadan uprising of the Palestinian people at the al-Aqsa Mosque and in the neighborhoods of the city of Jerusalem.”

He added that it represents a call “for us in Lebanon, and across the (Arab) nation, to raise awareness about the importance of consolidating national unity and stopping political absurdity.”

Berri also called for stopping “the sacrifice of nations and national and nationalistic principles in return for narrow personal and partisan interests.”