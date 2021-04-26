Aoun Warns against 'Incitement' and False Corruption Accusations
President Michel Aoun on Monday cautioned that “incitement during crises would aggravate them.”
He also warned against “holding responsible those who have nothing to do with corruption and the waste of public money” because that would “deviate attention from the real culprits.”
Aoun, who was speaking during a meeting with a Syrian Social Nationalist Party delegation, added that “the Lebanese should be united in order to pull Lebanon out of the current crisis.”
He also said that a host of factors have worsened the current economic crisis, such as “the Syrian crisis, the displacement of the Syrians, the coronavirus pandemic, the port explosion, the adopted financial policy and finally the locust crisis.”
Does he listen to Bassil now weekly speeches?
Is he aware that Bassil is sanctioned for corruption?
There's nothing worse and despicable than a politician who doesn't take ownershipof his failures. He's been in charge for 5 years and hasn't solved anything!
"He also said that a host of factors have worsened the current economic crisis, such as “the Syrian crisis, the displacement of the Syrians, the coronavirus pandemic, the port explosion, the adopted financial policy and finally the locust crisis.”"
old man aoun really does like the excuses, but accepts NONE of the responsibilities of actually becoming a leader. He has yet to say he has made a mistake.
Remember when he said that Lebanon had joined the oil producing nations...
He was on hizbala drugs that day.
Can someone please put this Aoun Chauvin guy in prison. We are all suffocating from his loads of corruption, nepotism, and being a marionette in Hizb and Iran hands selling Lebanon and its future for 30 pieces of silver. Lock his evil nephew with him.