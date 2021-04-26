Aoun Warns against 'Incitement' and False Corruption Accusations

President Michel Aoun on Monday cautioned that “incitement during crises would aggravate them.”

He also warned against “holding responsible those who have nothing to do with corruption and the waste of public money” because that would “deviate attention from the real culprits.”

Aoun, who was speaking during a meeting with a Syrian Social Nationalist Party delegation, added that “the Lebanese should be united in order to pull Lebanon out of the current crisis.”

He also said that a host of factors have worsened the current economic crisis, such as “the Syrian crisis, the displacement of the Syrians, the coronavirus pandemic, the port explosion, the adopted financial policy and finally the locust crisis.”