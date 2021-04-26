Bassil Urges Reformist Govt., Advises EU against 'Political' Sanctions

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Monday said the formation of a new government is “required, necessary and urgent” in order to “carry out the reforms and not to prevent them.”

Foreign “sanctions are desired if they are based on firm legal and reformist bases, not on unjustified political justifications,” Bassil said after a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at the FPM’s headquarters in Sin el-Fil.

“Imposing sanctions on reform obstructors not only helps in the formation of the government but also in reform,” Bassil added.

“Europe can help us by taking measures against individuals or entities who misused public money in Lebanon… and it can freeze the smuggled funds and prosecute those who carried out corruption and money laundering operations,” the FPM chief went on to say.