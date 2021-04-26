Bassil Urges Reformist Govt., Advises EU against 'Political' Sanctions
Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Monday said the formation of a new government is “required, necessary and urgent” in order to “carry out the reforms and not to prevent them.”
Foreign “sanctions are desired if they are based on firm legal and reformist bases, not on unjustified political justifications,” Bassil said after a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at the FPM’s headquarters in Sin el-Fil.
“Imposing sanctions on reform obstructors not only helps in the formation of the government but also in reform,” Bassil added.
“Europe can help us by taking measures against individuals or entities who misused public money in Lebanon… and it can freeze the smuggled funds and prosecute those who carried out corruption and money laundering operations,” the FPM chief went on to say.
and this pos is sanctioned for corruption himself !!!
A corrupt evil sectarian continues to lecture us about values, morals, and righteousness.
إعتبر عضو تكتل "الجمهورية القوية" النائب بيار بو عاصي أن الظاهرة العونية كلها سيئات ولكن أسوأ ما فيها أنها تضحّي بما ليس لها خدمة لمصالحها، مذكّراً أنه كما ضحّت في الثمانينات بالجيش اللبناني ها هي تضحي اليوم بالقضاء ورئاسة الجمهورية وكل مؤسسات الدولة خدمة لمصالحها.
وفي مقابلة عبر "لبنان الحر"، رأى بو عاصي أن ما قاله النائب جبران باسيل في مؤتمره الصحافي ينطبق على آدائه لأن كلامه فارغ لا قيمة له ولا يفيد وأردف: "باسيل كمحلات الـ 1$: عرض متنوع ونوعيّة رديئة ولا شيء ذات قيمة".
https://www.lebanon24.com/news/lebanon/817021/بو-عاصي-باسيل-كمحلات-الـ1-عرض-متنوع-ونوعيّة-رديئة
