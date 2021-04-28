Army Leadership Denies Report about Meeting Bukhari

Leadership of Lebanon’s army denied claims published in a local newspaper about a meeting between the Army chief General Joseph Aoun and Saudi ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari, the Army Leadership-Orientation Directorate announced Wednesday.

The army clarified in a statement that official meetings held by the army leadership are always declared in official statements.

“A local newspaper reported this morning about a meeting held away from the media between the Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun and the Saudi ambassador Walid al-Bukhari,” the army declaration said.

“The army commander finds it noteworthy to clarify that the entire meetings of the Army chief are announced by official statements issued daily on the official army website, and the meeting with the Saudi ambassador did not take place as the newspaper claimed, the leadership affirms that it welcomes any meeting aimed at supporting the military institution, especially in these exceptional circumstances,” it added.

Al-Akhbar daily claimed Wednesday that Aoun and Bukhari met and discussed the assistance the army requests from brotherly and friendly countries to Lebanon.