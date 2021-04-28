Bitar Hears Testimonies of 3 New Witnesses in Port Blast Case
Lead investigative judge into the Beirut port blast, Tarek al-Bitar, on Wednesday heard the testimonies of three new witnesses in the case, the state-run National News Agency reported.
NNA noted that this is the first time that the three individuals have testified in the case.
Bitar will meanwhile schedule other successive sessions to hear the testimonies of more witnesses before beginning the interrogation of non-detained defendants, the agency added.
