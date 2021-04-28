Judge Aoun Hails Move to Freeze Assets of Banks and Their Chairmen
Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun on Wednesday lauded a decision by Bekaa’s acting First Examining Magistrate Amani Salameh that froze the real estate assets of all Lebanese banks and the real estate assets, shares and stocks of their chairmen.
“I publicly declare my belonging to the club of judges – to the most honorable people. Bravo, Judge Amani! You have always and anew proved that you support the right, the aggrieved and righteous justice,” Aoun tweeted.
“I’m with the free judges against those who target them from inside and outside the judiciary. I’m with the revolution of clean hands. I’m with you and I’m proud of that,” the judge added.
Judge Salameh’s decision follows a complaint filed by The People Want to Reform The Regime civil society group.
The complaint, on behalf of Lebanese depositors, accuses all Lebanese banks of “breach of trust, negligent and fraudulent bankruptcy, scam through the smuggling of funds, undermining the state’s financial reputation, money laundering, illicit enrichment and the violation of the constitution.”
“In the coming days, the decision will include other influential individuals suspected of involvement in the offenses mentioned in the complaint,” The People Want to Reform The Regime said in a statement.
Since when do judges “hail” things? Is she a politician now?
All she has to do is enforce the law and obey the law. Anything else is superfluous !
Another Useful Idiot with assigned mission to destroy the banking and financial systems and destroy their reputation that took decades to create without benefiting a single depositor. Iran's plan and its useful idiots unravels. First you occupy the South to create an outpost for Iranian rockets. You then you adopt Iranian view on West and Arabs creating exodus of all international firms and tourism. Political instability leads to high interests and deficits systematically destroying economy and its foundations. Then you attack institutions such as education, banking and agriculture. Finally you find useful idiots to implement your plan, justify occupation, create friction btw Christian and Sunnis and destroy all institutions. Read history as deja vue in how Iran destroyed its institutions to brutally oppress its Green Revolution.
"The banks have been fraudelent (fraudulent)"
But the strong presidency and its reform party have not?:)
Explain to me how a judge I mean a judge punishes blindly ALL banks without the facts of clean versus dirty owner?
That's called a blind guess and assumption.