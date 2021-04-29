Kyrgyzstan Agrees Ceasefire with Tajikistan after Border Clashes

Kyrgyzstan said Thursday it had agreed a ceasefire with Tajikistan after the heaviest clashes between the two countries at their disputed border in years.

"As a result of several negotiations between the ministers of foreign affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, agreements were reached on a complete ceasefire from 8:00 pm (1400 GMT) and the withdrawal of military forces," Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry said in a statement.