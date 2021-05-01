Lebanon Observes 3-day Total Lockdown for Easter

Lebanon observes another three-day total lockdown on Saturday over Orthodox Easter in a move to control the spread of coronavirus cases during the holidays.

The measures will include around the clock curfew, and urgent movement permissions via the electronic platform while worshipers will have to use the platform to attend Easter mass in churches.

Authorities in Lebanon decided to lock the country for three consecutive days during holidays to control gatherings and counter the spread of COVID-19 infections.

In the beginning of April, Lebanon imposed a full lockdown during the Western Easter holiday.

The country will go under a similar lockdown on Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy months of Ramdan.

Lebanon witnessed a sharp increase in virus cases after the New Year and Christmas holidays.

The lockdown in place begins on May 1 and ends on May 3.

Lebanon recorded 1,001 cases and 29 deaths on Friday.