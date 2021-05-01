President Salutes Workers on Labor Day

President Michel Aoun on Saturday saluted “all the workers in Lebanon” on Labor Day, as the country slides deeper in an unprecedented economic crisis.

“You are the cornerstone of the promised awakening, and your sacrifices will inevitably bear fruit from the stifling distress experienced by our people,” said Aoun in a tweet.

The President vowed to “make every possible effort to achieve reform and hold accountable those who have corrupted the state’s finances, so that you can return to your rights and your decent life.”

More Lebanese are sliding into poverty amid a crippling economic crisis, a steep depreciation of the Lebanese pound along with unemployment that have eroded purchasing power and fueled anger among the population.