President Salutes Workers on Labor Day

by Naharnet Newsdesk 01 May 2021, 13:10
President Michel Aoun on Saturday saluted “all the workers in Lebanon” on Labor Day, as the country slides deeper in an unprecedented economic crisis.

“You are the cornerstone of the promised awakening, and your sacrifices will inevitably bear fruit from the stifling distress experienced by our people,” said Aoun in a tweet.

The President vowed to “make every possible effort to achieve reform and hold accountable those who have corrupted the state’s finances, so that you can return to your rights and your decent life.”

More Lebanese are sliding into poverty amid a crippling economic crisis, a steep depreciation of the Lebanese pound along with unemployment that have eroded purchasing power and fueled anger among the population.

Comments 14
Thumb eagledawn 01 May 2021, 14:38

“فخامة الرئيس يا ريت ورتت بستان جدك وما عملت رئيس جمهورية”
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ”
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman

Thumb justice 01 May 2021, 14:38

May @Skeletor salute you!

Missing thatisit 01 May 2021, 14:45

so aoun with the help of iran's militia screwed up the country and no one in the west or the arab world is willing to deal with us causing unprecedented dire economic situation - his son in law promised electricity 24/24 more than 10 years ago and ran the energy sector to the ground with billion of disappeared dollars and shady deals. Isn't supporting a militia that has its own government, its own weapons, its own banking system, draining the resources at the ports and not to mention smuggling of subsidized goods to other countries the max form of corruption in the entire universe?

Thumb ashtah 01 May 2021, 14:48

are any workers left?

Thumb eagledawn 01 May 2021, 14:48

٨٦ سنة كرامة و عزة و شموخ
٨٦ سنة وطنية و تحدي و صمود
٨٦ سنة نضال و محاربة و مقاومة
ينعاد عليك يا جبل شامخ بوج الريح
ينعاد عليك يا أجمل حلم نزرع فينا لنبقى مكملين
معك مبارح ، اليوم و بكرا و حتى الرمق الأخير
بحبك تتخلص الدني....
"الكرامة لا تشيخ"... لأنك كرامتنا"

Thumb skeletor 01 May 2021, 14:53

He promised he will celebrate his next birthday with me.

Thumb doodle-dude 01 May 2021, 16:03

lol@ the Shia Christian of European parents from Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Thumb doodle-dude 01 May 2021, 16:04

lol @1948

Thumb doodle-dude 01 May 2021, 16:05

lol @ 'President Salutes'

Thumb doodle-dude 01 May 2021, 16:06

lol@incognito

Missing sioufi 01 May 2021, 16:24

Thanks to his stewardship the unemployment is as such, this should be "President Salutes Worker on Labor Day".

Missing rabiosa 01 May 2021, 17:05

I had no idea Lebanon was a communist and or Socialist nation. isn't May 1 a communist Labor Day holiday.

Thumb i.report 01 May 2021, 18:32

It existed in France (early version dates back to 1793 then May1st in 1889) before the creation of Lebanon in 1920… so they exported their socialist values during the colonial occupation. I looked up, it was also ratified in the US by the congress in 1894, again workers’ rights blablabla.

Thumb SheikYerbouti 01 May 2021, 21:18

He's so old he's becoming translucent shouldn't he be put out to pasture?

