Israeli Foot Patrol Violates Blue Line

The Lebanese Army Command - Orientation Directorate issued a communiqué on Saturday, in which it indicated that an Israeli enemy foot patrol violated the "Blue Line" in the locality of Khirbet Sheaib.

Israeli troops crossed the line marching an approximate 45 meters distance into Lebanese territories.

The stayed for an interval of 10 minutes before returning back to the Palestinian territories.

The breach will be followed up in coordination with the UN Interim Force in South Lebanon, the communiqué added.