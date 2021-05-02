Bkirki: Al-Rahi Continuing His Govt. Formation Efforts

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi is “continuing his efforts for speeding up the government’s formation,” Bkirki spokesman Walid Ghayyad has said.

Al-Rahi is “meeting representatives of President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri,” Ghayyad added in a press interview.

He hoped the coming days will bring “practical steps” or “a meeting between Aoun and Hariri.”

“The PM-designate is open to solutions and al-Rahi does not interfere in the details of the government’s formation but rather in the general principles and he is trying to reconcile viewpoints,” Ghayyad added.

“There are no serious reasons blocking the government’s formation,” he went on to say.