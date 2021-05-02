Al-Rahi Urges Politicians to Stop Their Govt. Formation Preconditions

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday lashed out at Lebanese politicians and called on them to put an end to the conditions and counter-conditions that are delaying the formation of the new government.

“The government is not for you, but rather for the people. The ministries are not for you, but rather for the people. The rule is not for you, but rather for the people. The institutions are not for you, but rather for the people. Enough with the preconditions that do not serve the country and the citizens but rather politicians’ interests,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“These are the reasons that have pushed us to demand an international conference on Lebanon and to demand the declaration of Lebanon’s neutrality. Political practice has proven that Lebanon, no matter how much time passes, cannot rise from its state without an international conference that would declare its neutrality,” the patriarch added.

“Outside this course, Lebanon will keep moving from one crisis to another, from a war to another and from a failure to another, and it would give the impression that we are people who do not know how to govern ourselves by ourselves. And in the first place, this is the objective of those who are blocking the government’s formation and the rebuilding of the state,” al-Rahi added.