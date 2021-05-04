Strong Lebanon Bloc Says Govt. Formation Delay a 'National Crime'

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday called on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to “immediately move to submit a complete cabinet line-up.”

In a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting, the bloc said such a line-up should “clearly include the distribution of portfolios to sects” and should specify “the authorities that should name the nonpartisan and specialist ministers.”

“It is a national crime that seven months have passed without accomplishing this ordinary issue,” the bloc added.

“The assistance of foreign nations for Lebanon is an important thing, especially as to financial aid programs and reforms, but the birth of the government should be the product of real and honest dialogue among the Lebanese in this critical period,” Strong Lebanon went on to say.

It also said that the government’s formation requires an “understanding” between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Hariri and “the approval of the majority of parliamentary blocs.”

“It is unjust to await the foreign forces and their developments and changes to mature the government’s line-up, whereas the pressing situations in Lebanon should have matured it from the very first day of the PM-designate’s appointment,” the bloc added.