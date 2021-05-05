Judge Aoun Raids Another Money Transfer Company

Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun on Wednesday raided the offices of the Prosec money transfer firm in Baabda, in a new development that follows her controversial raids on the Mecattaf cash shipping company in Awkar.

State-run National News Agency said Aoun raided the firm after it refused to hand over requested data.

TV networks said the judge arrived at the company’s premises after an expert dispatched by her was denied access to the data.

Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile reported that Aoun was making phone calls to resolve the issue without calling in a metal worker to break the door open.