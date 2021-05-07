French MP Makes Blistering Remarks about Lebanon's Political Class

An MP in the French parliament, Gandal Royard, said in remarks to al-Arabiya television station on Friday, that people in crisis-hit Lebanon are getting poorer because the political class is escaping punishment.

Royard, a close observer of the Lebanese file, said that France threatens to impose sanctions on current leaders in Lebanon, and encourages alternative and new political forces.

“We know the result of the work of the political class in Lebanon over the last thirty years (state failure, corruption, and impunity), and then the result we see in Lebanon today,” he declared.

“The Lebanese people are getting poorer, this is a scandal that the Lebanese and friends of Lebanon can accept no more. France is pressuring the current political class threatening of imposing sanctions,” added Royard.

“We are still in consultations with partners within the European Union regarding Lebanon ... France has multiple stages for implementing sanctions. We are also working on encouraging new and alternative political forces. We need new men and women to lead Lebanon,” he stressed.

His comments came on the heels of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon relaying a message of “great firmness” to Lebanese leaders.