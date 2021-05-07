7% of the Population in Lebanon Received COVID-19 Vaccine

The head of the National Committee for the Administration of COVID-19 Vaccine in Lebanon, Abdul Rahman al-Bizri, indicated that 7 percent of the population has been inoculated in Lebanon until this moment, and considered as “shameful” that the campaign gets paused during the holidays.

Bizri said that specialists are working today on medications to fight coronavirus. Trials and experiments are in the second stage, he noted.

Inoculations centers in Lebanon pause vaccinations during the weekends and holidays, that eventually slows down the process.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Lebanon recorded 25 deaths and 1,017 new virus cases in the last 24 hours.