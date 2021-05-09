Alloush: Hariri's Problem is that He Trusted the French Too Much

Al-Mustaqbal Movement deputy head Mustafa Alloush has noted that the main reason behind French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s visit to Lebanon was to “inform Lebanese officials that the French initiative has ended.”

In a press interview, Alloush also revealed that PM-designate Saad Hariri was put under “a lot of pressures” by the French.

“The last of which was a suggestion that he meet with Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil,” Alloush added.

“Hariri said that, in order for the meeting to take place, Bassil must openly announce his support for the government and his willingness to grant it confidence” in parliament, the Mustaqbal official said.

Criticizing Paris, Alloush added that “the French did not help in resolving the crisis.”

“They settled for launching stances that did not lead to any result,” Alloush said.

“Most of the forces with which Le Drian met do not have any political weight,” the ex-MP added, referring to civil society groups and established political parties that took part in the October 17 uprising.

“Hariri’s problem is that he trusted the French too much,” Alloush lamented.