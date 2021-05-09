Al-Rahi Slams Those 'Pushing Lebanon to Collapse for Suspicious Motive'
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called on officials concerned with the formation of the new government to “quickly leave the prisons of their preconditions.”
“Let them show professionalism and nobleness and let them honorably, carefully, responsibly and consciously listen to the pain of the people,” al-Rahi added in a mass marking the beginning of the Marian month, urging officials to “form a capable government comprising promising national talents.”
“Some are pushing Lebanon to further collapse for a suspicious motive,” the patriarch lamented.
He also hoped the rapprochement among rival forces in the region will reflect positively on the Lebanese situation, calling on Lebanese political forces to “withdraw from conflicts and axes, which would allow Lebanon to regain its neutrality, independence and stability.”
لو كان في لبنان مليون جائع لما اعطيناهم الخبز بل سنعطيهم البندقية حتى يسقطو النظام
حسن نصرالله
١٩٨٩
Funny how our Batrak keeps telling us the same thing over and over every Sunday. It is confusing to know what he is saying and why. If he truly knows who is stopping the formation of government and as he is saying that the country on the verge of collapse, why can't let us know who are the parties blocking its formation? Very simple - pick one
1. Aoun and hizballa ( iran and syria)
2. Hariri (saudi arabia)