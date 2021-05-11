Army Confiscates Narcotics Manufacturing Plant in Baalbek

The Lebanese army confiscated a drug manufacturing plant in the outskirts of the town of Bodai in Baalbek, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The military raided a farm in the outskirts of Bodai in west Baalbek, and confiscated amounts of drugs, machines and equipment used to produce narcotics, said NNA.

Lebanon regularly carries out drug busts on its soil.

In February, Lebanese customs seized five million captagon pills at Beirut's port.