Army Confiscates Narcotics Manufacturing Plant in Baalbek

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 May 2021, 10:55
The Lebanese army confiscated a drug manufacturing plant in the outskirts of the town of Bodai in Baalbek, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The military raided a farm in the outskirts of Bodai in west Baalbek, and confiscated amounts of drugs, machines and equipment used to produce narcotics, said NNA.

Lebanon regularly carries out drug busts on its soil.

In February, Lebanese customs seized five million captagon pills at Beirut's port.

Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.

Asharf Al Nass doing what they do best: terrorism, drug dealing and manufacture, money laundering, smuggling, and criminal acts.

lol @ the Shia incognito

lol @ the Shia 'Christian' of European parents from Nabatieh in South Lebanon who only lurks and votes people down.

Ladies and gentlemen, LA RESISTANCE! Resisting arrest…

Why plant potatoes in the bekaa if you can make millions.

