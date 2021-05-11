Lebanon Announces Two-Day Eid al-Fitr Lockdown, Curfew

Lebanese authorities on Tuesday announced a lockdown and a curfew for the first two days of Eid al-Fitr, while noting that coronavirus cases have significantly dropped in the country.

A statement issued by the government-affiliated Disaster Risk Management Unit said all kinds of celebrations and rallies will be banned during the lockdown while a curfew will be imposed as of the morning of the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which will likely be observed in Lebanon on Thursday.

While essential workers will be exempted from the curfew, citizens who have urgent tasks will be asked to request a movement permission through an electronic platform set up by the government or via SMS.

The platform grants citizens and residents permissions to visit vegetable, fruit and fish markets; veterinary clinics and pharmacies; bakeries; clinics; hospitals; pharmacies; supermarkets; mini-markets; foodstuffs shops; gas stations; and medical laboratories.

Places of worship will meanwhile have to abide by a 30% capacity and hygiene and social distancing measures while travelers heading to or from Beirut’s airport will have to carry travel tickets or boarding passes.

Restaurants and cafes will meanwhile be closed to the public and will only be allowed to offer 24/24 delivery services.

The statement also mentions that as of Saturday, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to open their outdoor spaces until 12:30am.