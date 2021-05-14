Israel Reportedly Bombs Vehicle on Lebanese-Syrian Border

An Israeli airstrike overnight targeted a vehicle on the Syrian side of Lebanon’s border near the Lebanese town of Hermel, media reports said.

Al-Jadeed TV said a strong blast was heard at 3:30 am in the Syrian town of al-Jantaliyeh in Qusayr’s countryside after Israeli aircraft bombed a pickup truck.

Residents from the area said the powerful blast echoed across the towns adjacent to Hermel.

Quoting Israeli media reports, Sky News Arabia reported that an Israeli strike targeted “vehicles carrying ammunition” on the Lebanese-Syrian border.

LBCI TV and Radio Voice of All Lebanon (93.3) meanwhile reported that the strike targeted “a vehicle used in smuggling,” causing only material damage.

The development came hours after three rockets were fired from south Lebanon toward northern Israel amid an escalating conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian factions.

The Israeli army said those rockets landed into the sea.