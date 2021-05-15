Report: Kuwait Detains Nephew of Noah Zoaiter

Kuwaiti authorities said they were able to detain Hussein Zoaiter, whom they identified as “a powerful Lebanese drug trafficker involved in transporting drugs to Kuwait and the Gulf countries,” the Kuwait al-Rai newspaper reported on Saturday.

A Kuwaiti security source said that Hussein is the nephew of drug kingpin and hashish dealer Noah Zoaiter, who is also an international convict.

He is sentenced to 90 years imprisonment and wanted on the International Interpol list.

Police said during a security raid in the area of al-Jabrieh, they arrested the suspect and also arrested his son who is also wanted by Lebanese authorities.