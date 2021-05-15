Israeli 'Cautions' Lebanon after Border Encounter

In a warning tone, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraei “advised” Lebanon on Saturday to prevent “sabotagers” from approaching the border between the two countries, after a close border encounter Friday between protesters and Israeli soldiers.

“In the wake of the destructive moves to provoke riots on the Lebanese borders, we turn to the Lebanese state with clear advice, which is to put an end to these attempts and prevent the rioters from approaching the borders, we warn against these attempts,”said Adraei.

“We will not allow our citizens to be endangered or harmed in any way, Israeli sovereignty is a red line,” he added.

He also posted a series of tweets about Friday’s incident, saying the Israeli army "thwarted yesterday a sabotage operation near the security fence with Lebanon."

A number of "young demonstrators tried to enter the border town of Metulla" in northern Israel, the National News Agency said Friday.

The Lebanese army intervened to remove the dozens of the demonstrators from the scene.

A young Lebanese man was struck by Israeli fire while protesting on the border against the Jewish state's assault on the Gaza Strip died of his wounds, said the agency.

The 21-year-old protester was one of two men who suffered wounds from Israeli shelling during the protest on the frontier, the official National News Agency said.