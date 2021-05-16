Hamas Official Says No Need for 'Rockets from South Lebanon'

A senior Hamas official has said that the Palestinian movement is not encouraging anyone to fire rockets at Israel from south Lebanon.

“The resistance in Gaza has rockets that can reach entire Palestine and we don’t need the firing of rockets from south Lebanon,” the official, Ali Barakeh, said in a TV interview.

“The Lebanese youths’ move to go to the border (and stage protests) is a very important step and we welcome it, in addition to the stances of the (Lebanese) president, caretaker PM and parliament speaker in support of Palestine,” Barakeh added.

“We call on everyone to stand by us but we are not asking anyone to open fronts and subject their countries to danger,” the Palestinian official added.

He also noted that “coordination with Hizbullah is excellent” and that there are “meetings, consultations and cooperation” between the two movements.

Barakeh's remarks come after three rockets were fired from south Lebanon at northern Israel. The Israeli army said the rockets landed in the sea without causing any damage.

Three rockets have also been fired from Syria at Israel, two of which landed in an open area and the third inside Syrian territory, the Israeli army said.