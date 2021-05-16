Al-Rahi Urges Authorities to Control Lebanese Border with Israel

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called on Lebanese authorities to “control the Lebanese-Israeli border” and “prevent the use of Lebanese territory as a launchpad for rockets,” after three rockets were fired recently from Lebanon at the sea off Israel amid a major Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Beware that some become implicated in the events, directly or through proxies, which would subject Lebanon to new wars,” al-Rahi warned in his Sunday Mass sermon.

He noted that all Lebanese “have paid enough in such uncontrolled conflicts.”

“The Lebanese people are not ready to see their country destroyed once again more than it is already destroyed,” al-Rahi went on to say.