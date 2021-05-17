Report: Macron, el-Sisi to Discuss Problematic Lebanon File

The Lebanese problematic situation would be one of the important files discussed by the French and Egyptian presidents in Paris on Monday, media reports said.

A senior French source told al-Joumhouria daily that French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the Lebanese file with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi during the latter’s visit to France to participate in the Paris conference on Sudan.

“The French and Egyptian positions are identical regarding the necessity to have a government formed in Lebanon,” stated the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

El-Sisi is in Paris to partake in a conference intended to support the transitional phase in Sudan, and the summit for financing African economies.

Through its Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri, Egypt had earlier affirmed “keenness on coordinating efforts with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and the Lebanese political leaders, in order to spare the Lebanese people many problems shall efforts fail to form a capable government," Hariri's press office quoted Shoukri.

Hariri had held telephone talks with Shoukri on Saturday, said the press office announced.

The talks focused on the “crisis in Lebanon and the efforts of Hariri to form a government capable of steering the country out of its crisis,” the office added.

Political leaders in the crisis-wracked Lebanon has failed to agree on a government capable of steering the country out of multiple crises.