Italian Envoy Affirms ‘Conditional’ Support for Lebanon

Italian Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Marina Sereni, said that Italy is willing to provide assistance for Lebanon whenever a new government is formed, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

President Michel Aoun met Sereni who led an Italian delegation to Baabda Presidential Palace.

She affirmed that “Italy will always stand by Lebanon’s side, and is constantly seeking to help it in all fields.”

“Italy is committed to helping Lebanon, especially in terms of reconstruction. It also supports any initiative that would contribute to overcoming the current stalemate,” added Sereni.

Earlier, she met caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe where discussions focused on bilateral relations between Lebanon and Italy, and Italy’s “readiness to provide further aid to Lebanon when a rescue government is formed.”

Also, conferees discussed the role of the UNIFIL especially amid the escalation in the occupied territories. Accordingly, Sereni has indicated that Italy backs “an immediate cease of violence in Palestine and the resort to dialogue to solve problems.”