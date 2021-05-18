Mobile version

Aoun: Wehbe’s Gulf Remarks Don’t Reflect the State’s Position

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 May 2021, 11:31
The press office of President Michel Aoun stated on Tuesday that the recent remarks made by caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe about Gulf countries, “do not reflect the stances of the President nor the stance of the Lebanese state.”

“The positions made by caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Charbel Wehbe about Gulf countries on al-Hurra TV station yesterday evening do not represent the stance of President Michel Aoun, nor the stance of the Lebanese state,” the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Presidency affirmed “deep fraternal relations between Lebanon and the brethren Gulf states, foremost of which is the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its keenness to maintain and strengthen these relations in all fields.”

The Presidency said the remarks of Wehbe “express his personal opinion."

It added that Aoun is keen on rejecting any offensive remarks that harm Lebanon’s relations with brethren countries, mainly Saudi Arabia.

Thumb ex-fpm 18 May 2021, 12:15

Wehbe's remarks about Saudi Arabia and the Gulf nations reflect your views and beliefs and are exactly what you have indoctrinated in these 'yes men' to satisfy your Iranian bosses in Hezbollah and Syria.

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 18 May 2021, 12:55

Yeah sure coz a Foreign minister's job is to express his own opinions and not those of the State that employees him when he is being interviewed.

Execute him !

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 18 May 2021, 12:56

*employs him

*employs him
Thumb janoubi 18 May 2021, 13:11

بعد كلام وزير الخارجية اللبناني شربل وهبة المهين لدول الخليح ما يُنذر بأزمة دبلوماسية كبيرة قد تلوح في الأفق، قال النائب السابق فارس سعيد “وزير خارجية لبنان يعرف ان الدول العربية و على رأسها دول الخليج امّنت تمويل التحالف الدولي ضد داعش محاسبته السياسية هي بدل عن ضائع”. أضاف في تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي على “تويتر” اليوم الثلاثاء: “هو نقل بدقّة و مهنيّة نظرة الرئيس عون للأمور، فخامة الرئيس ، انقذ لبنان باستقالتك”. وتابع، “بقاء فخامتك في بعبدا يخرّب علاقات لبنان بالدول العربية، حرام عليك “.

https://janoubia.com/2021/05/18/سعيد-تعليقاً-على-كلام-وهبة-نقل-نظرة-عون/

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 18 May 2021, 13:21

Actually his comments and views reflect those of his employers at Hezbollah who constantly made similar accusations about Saudi Arabia in the past.

Reply Report
Thumb ashtah 18 May 2021, 14:10

Wehbe omitted to mention who transported ISIS fighters in air conditioned buses:)

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 18 May 2021, 14:41

Charbel Wehbe was handpicked for this government of crooks by FPM, Amal and Hizbala . He’s their official mouthpiece, Michel Aoun is once again caught lying.

Reply Report
Thumb gma-bs-artist. 18 May 2021, 14:47

Wait, what! Wasn't Charbel Wehbe the hand picked Minister of Foreign Affairs in waiting by the trio Bassil Aoun Jreisati? He was already in Baabda "advising" the president when he was slotted in minutes after Nassif Hitti resigned.

Reply Report
Missing sioufi 18 May 2021, 18:06

And Michel Aoun is blocking the formation of a Government because he and Jebran Bassil want to hand pick all the Christian ministers. Just imagine half a cabinet of Charbel Wehbes, haven't the Christians suffered enough?

Reply Report
Thumb gebran_sons 18 May 2021, 14:52

Presidential palace turned into La cage au folles. Just less comic and more morbid with story lines borrowed from the Godfather.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 18 May 2021, 15:30

Must Watch video below:

وزير الخارجية اللبناني شربل وهبة يهاجم المملكة العربية السعودية ويصفهم بأهل البدو
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbanIbhOtWA

Reply Report
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 18 May 2021, 16:17

Best President, ever!

Reply Report
Thumb SheikYerbouti 18 May 2021, 16:27

FM Charbel Wehbe makes the pimp FM, Gebran Bassil, look like Charles Malek and Fouad Boutros maybe that's what he meant to do
m-)
XD

Reply Report
Thumb justin 18 May 2021, 16:36

سعودي

سعودي
Thumb i.report 18 May 2021, 16:54

‏ماذا كم كيف أين ‏متى لماذا؟

Reply Report
Thumb justin 18 May 2021, 17:03

I posted the below link twice and it gets deleted !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oz78y_rGZec

Report
Thumb i.report 18 May 2021, 17:41

Got it, currently watching. Tnx

Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 18 May 2021, 17:05

link posted by @Justin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oz78y_rGZec

Reply Report
Missing samiam 18 May 2021, 17:21

Maybe Wehbe should resign...

Reply Report