Aoun: Wehbe’s Gulf Remarks Don’t Reflect the State’s Position
The press office of President Michel Aoun stated on Tuesday that the recent remarks made by caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe about Gulf countries, “do not reflect the stances of the President nor the stance of the Lebanese state.”
“The positions made by caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Charbel Wehbe about Gulf countries on al-Hurra TV station yesterday evening do not represent the stance of President Michel Aoun, nor the stance of the Lebanese state,” the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Presidency affirmed “deep fraternal relations between Lebanon and the brethren Gulf states, foremost of which is the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its keenness to maintain and strengthen these relations in all fields.”
The Presidency said the remarks of Wehbe “express his personal opinion."
It added that Aoun is keen on rejecting any offensive remarks that harm Lebanon’s relations with brethren countries, mainly Saudi Arabia.
Wehbe's remarks about Saudi Arabia and the Gulf nations reflect your views and beliefs and are exactly what you have indoctrinated in these 'yes men' to satisfy your Iranian bosses in Hezbollah and Syria.
Yeah sure coz a Foreign minister's job is to express his own opinions and not those of the State that employees him when he is being interviewed.
Execute him !
بعد كلام وزير الخارجية اللبناني شربل وهبة المهين لدول الخليح ما يُنذر بأزمة دبلوماسية كبيرة قد تلوح في الأفق، قال النائب السابق فارس سعيد “وزير خارجية لبنان يعرف ان الدول العربية و على رأسها دول الخليج امّنت تمويل التحالف الدولي ضد داعش محاسبته السياسية هي بدل عن ضائع”. أضاف في تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي على “تويتر” اليوم الثلاثاء: “هو نقل بدقّة و مهنيّة نظرة الرئيس عون للأمور، فخامة الرئيس ، انقذ لبنان باستقالتك”. وتابع، “بقاء فخامتك في بعبدا يخرّب علاقات لبنان بالدول العربية، حرام عليك “.
https://janoubia.com/2021/05/18/سعيد-تعليقاً-على-كلام-وهبة-نقل-نظرة-عون/
Actually his comments and views reflect those of his employers at Hezbollah who constantly made similar accusations about Saudi Arabia in the past.
Charbel Wehbe was handpicked for this government of crooks by FPM, Amal and Hizbala . He’s their official mouthpiece, Michel Aoun is once again caught lying.
Wait, what! Wasn't Charbel Wehbe the hand picked Minister of Foreign Affairs in waiting by the trio Bassil Aoun Jreisati? He was already in Baabda "advising" the president when he was slotted in minutes after Nassif Hitti resigned.
Presidential palace turned into La cage au folles. Just less comic and more morbid with story lines borrowed from the Godfather.
Must Watch video below:
وزير الخارجية اللبناني شربل وهبة يهاجم المملكة العربية السعودية ويصفهم بأهل البدو
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbanIbhOtWA
FM Charbel Wehbe makes the pimp FM, Gebran Bassil, look like Charles Malek and Fouad Boutros maybe that's what he meant to do
m-)
XD