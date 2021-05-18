Aoun: Wehbe’s Gulf Remarks Don’t Reflect the State’s Position

The press office of President Michel Aoun stated on Tuesday that the recent remarks made by caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe about Gulf countries, “do not reflect the stances of the President nor the stance of the Lebanese state.”

“The positions made by caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Charbel Wehbe about Gulf countries on al-Hurra TV station yesterday evening do not represent the stance of President Michel Aoun, nor the stance of the Lebanese state,” the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Presidency affirmed “deep fraternal relations between Lebanon and the brethren Gulf states, foremost of which is the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its keenness to maintain and strengthen these relations in all fields.”

The Presidency said the remarks of Wehbe “express his personal opinion."

It added that Aoun is keen on rejecting any offensive remarks that harm Lebanon’s relations with brethren countries, mainly Saudi Arabia.