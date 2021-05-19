Wehbe Steps Down from His Post after ‘Insulting’ Comments

Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down from office after insulting remarks he made against Saud Arabia and Gulf countries.

“I asked to be relieved of my duties and responsibilities as a foreign minister in the caretaker government,” announced Wehbe after meeting President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.

Wehbe's remarks to the U.S.-backed Alhurra news channel that Gulf countries provided backing to extremists caused a firestorm in Lebanon and among Gulf countries.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates summoned their Lebanese ambassadors Tuesday to protest his remarks.