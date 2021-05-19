ISG: Responsibility for Averting a Deeper Crisis Rests with Lebanese Leadership

The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) met in Beirut on ًWednesday to take stock of the situation in the country, a press release said.

The ISG noted the continuing economic, social and financial decline in Lebanon since its last meeting in March 2021, the increasing challenges faced by Lebanese institutions in addressing the multiple crises, and the growing hardship on the Lebanese population, ISG members lamented the continuing political stalemate in the government formation process.

They noted that nine months have now elapsed since the resignation of the last government, and over six months since the approval by Parliament of the Prime Minister-designate.

Once again, the ISG called on Lebanon’s leaders to set aside their differences in the national interest, and to delay no further the formation of a fully empowered government capable of meeting the country’s urgent needs and implementing long overdue critical reforms. Responsibility for averting a deeper crisis rests with the Lebanese leadership.

The ISG called for elections to take place on time in order to preserve Lebanon’s democracy in the context of the ongoing crisis, and urged all relevant Lebanese authorities to initiate timely preparations in accordance with the electoral calendar.

The ISG further urged that all necessary steps be taken to mitigate the social and economic impact of any changes to the national subsidy programme.

The ISG remained united in its firm and continuing support for Lebanon and its people.