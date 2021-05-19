Geagea Says Those who Vote for Assad Must Leave Lebanon Immediately

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday suggested that Lebanon-based Syrians who vote Thursday for President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian presidential elections must “leave” the country “immediately.”

“It seems that tens of thousands of displaced Syrians in Lebanon are readying to take part tomorrow in the farce-tragedy called Syrian presidential elections at the headquarters of the Syrian embassy in Hazmieh,” Geagea said in a statement.

“The definition of a displaced person is clear and international recognized and they are a person who leaves their country over a force majeure and security threats that prevent them from staying,” Geagea added.

“Accordingly, we call on the President and the caretaker PM to give the necessary instructions to the ministries of interior and defense and the relevant administrations to obtain complete lists of those who will vote for Assad tomorrow, in order to ask them to leave Lebanon immediately to the areas controlled by the Assad regime in Syria, as long as they will vote for this regime and it does not pose a threat to them,” the LF leader went on to say.