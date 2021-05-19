Geagea Says Those who Vote for Assad Must Leave Lebanon Immediately
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday suggested that Lebanon-based Syrians who vote Thursday for President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian presidential elections must “leave” the country “immediately.”
“It seems that tens of thousands of displaced Syrians in Lebanon are readying to take part tomorrow in the farce-tragedy called Syrian presidential elections at the headquarters of the Syrian embassy in Hazmieh,” Geagea said in a statement.
“The definition of a displaced person is clear and international recognized and they are a person who leaves their country over a force majeure and security threats that prevent them from staying,” Geagea added.
“Accordingly, we call on the President and the caretaker PM to give the necessary instructions to the ministries of interior and defense and the relevant administrations to obtain complete lists of those who will vote for Assad tomorrow, in order to ask them to leave Lebanon immediately to the areas controlled by the Assad regime in Syria, as long as they will vote for this regime and it does not pose a threat to them,” the LF leader went on to say.
The guy speaks logically, there’s no room in Lebanon for “refugees” who vote for the person behind their exile. We already have enough abnormal Lebanese, we don’t need abnormal Syrians.
If they vote for Assad, they cannot be considered refugees. Go live under Assad's regime and enjoy its benefits..
I agree but this logic is problematic since after the civil war, lebanese ended up in various countries WHILE still supporting one of the parties and their militias that participated in war crimes. Nobody called for them to leave immediately because of that. The vast majority of the lebanese diaspora still have one destructive political party that they support despite the fake "no to secterianism", "unity" and such slogans. They too should then be kicked out from those countries and sent to lebanon since they support politicians that did this to lebanon. Don't get me wrong, bashar is a war criminal so those who support him should indeed go live in his areas but the point is that that can be said not only about syrians.
