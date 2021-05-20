Bassil Slams 'Nazis', Accuses LF of Attacks on Syrian Voters

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Thursday accused the Lebanese Forces of orchestrating the attacks that targeted Syrian voters in Lebanon throughout the day.

“When we called for a safe and dignified return for the displaced Syrians, you called us racists, and when we devised a civilized plan for a safe and dignified return for the displaced, you opposed it and said that we were factionalists,” Bassil tweeted.

“When you beat up peaceful displaced (Syrians) heading to vote at their country’s embassy and when you attack their safety and dignity, we will call you Nazis, with one difference this time: it is the truth,” the FPM chief added.

Groups of angry Lebanese, mainly LF supporters, pelted buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and refugees with stones and sticks on Thursday, outraged over what they perceive as an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. The Lebanese men accused the Syrians of provocation for passing in certain areas while flying Syrian flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Meanwhile, some Syrian refugees reported being pressured to cast their ballot with threats of physical violence or confiscation of documentation that could lead to loss of refugee status, the U.N. refugee agency said.

"If they want to vote, they can go home and vote there," said Fadi Nader, a Lebanese protester. "Since they love Bashar Assad, why don't they go home?" he added.