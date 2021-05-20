Bassil Slams 'Nazis', Accuses LF of Attacks on Syrian Voters
Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Thursday accused the Lebanese Forces of orchestrating the attacks that targeted Syrian voters in Lebanon throughout the day.
“When we called for a safe and dignified return for the displaced Syrians, you called us racists, and when we devised a civilized plan for a safe and dignified return for the displaced, you opposed it and said that we were factionalists,” Bassil tweeted.
“When you beat up peaceful displaced (Syrians) heading to vote at their country’s embassy and when you attack their safety and dignity, we will call you Nazis, with one difference this time: it is the truth,” the FPM chief added.
Groups of angry Lebanese, mainly LF supporters, pelted buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and refugees with stones and sticks on Thursday, outraged over what they perceive as an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. The Lebanese men accused the Syrians of provocation for passing in certain areas while flying Syrian flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Meanwhile, some Syrian refugees reported being pressured to cast their ballot with threats of physical violence or confiscation of documentation that could lead to loss of refugee status, the U.N. refugee agency said.
"If they want to vote, they can go home and vote there," said Fadi Nader, a Lebanese protester. "Since they love Bashar Assad, why don't they go home?" he added.
But Bassil the humanitarian did not slam the attacks on the peaceful demonstrators by his bosses in Hezbollah following the October 17 uprising!
"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
"constantine 1 hour ago
Without the FPM at the helm there would be no Lebanon.
Lebanon would be a province of ISIS reporting to Riadh.
The reason why Minister Bassil is being subjected to harsh criticism by thieves and traitors to stop him from taking their riches and beating them in the national treasury."
libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!