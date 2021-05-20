Wahhab Voices Threat as Politicians React to Lebanese-Syrian Unrest

Lebanese politicians on Thursday expressed conflicting opinions following tensions and violence between Lebanese mobs and Syrians heading to vote at the Syrian embassy in their country’s presidential election.

“It is unacceptable to provoke people in internal neighborhoods and streets with this insolence,” MP Eddy Abillama of the Lebanese Forces tweeted.

“Slogans, pictures and appeals and songs through speakers. In respectable countries, they banned Syrian refugees from voting, so how should the situation be in Lebanon after what the occupation regime did to our people through killing, abductions and the destruction of their country? Deport them!” Abillama added.

The LF has been accused of orchestrating attacks on buses and cars carrying Syrian voters. LF spokesman Charles Jabbour and LF supporters on the ground accused the Syrians of provocation, arguing that they were flying Syrian flags and carrying pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Resigned MP Nadim Gemayel of the Kataeb Party meanwhile tweeted: “Those who want to pledge allegiance to Assad and to cheer for him can cheer for him in Syria. Bravados and convoys of support for Assad cannot pass in Jounieh and Nahr el-Kalb, and certainly not in Ashrafieh.”

“Provocations and bravados are rejected… If a displaced person wants to vote for the person who displaced them, this is sufficient to prove that they must leave our country and return to those who displaced them,” Gemayel added.

National Liberal Party chief Camille Dory Chamoun for his part saluted “every Lebanese who confronted and attempted to prevent the election of Assad from Lebanese territory.”

“Return home, neighbor, this is the country of free men!” Chamoun added.

Arab Tawhid Party leader Wiam Wahhab, who is close to Damascus, meanwhile warned that “if security forces are incapable of protecting the roads and the people, there are forces who are capable of removing the thugs within hours.”

“Our choice is the state, but if it is powerless, we will call on the national forces to take to the streets and settle the matter. I understand your infuriation over the popular march to vote for Assad but beware of tampering with security!” Wahhab added.

He had earlier warned LF leader Samir Geagea not to “play with fire.”

“Blocking roads and attacking people are a red line whose price is hefty. You know very well the price of lethal mistakes. With all due love I advise you to be rational,” Wahhab added.

Ex-MP Nawwar al-Saheli of Hizbullah meanwhile tweeted that the attacks on Syrians are “unacceptable in all the ethical, legal and humanitarian standards.”

The incidents “reflect thuggery, racism and disrespect, and the perpetrators must be pursued and referred to the judiciary to be handed a fair punishment,” Saheli added.

Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan for his part said: “The attacks on the Syrian brothers who are practicing their legitimate and natural right to take part in the presidential vote are shameful and condemned.”

“The army, security forces and all officials must shoulder their responsibilities and provide full protects for them, unless we have become under the law of the jungle,” Arslan added.