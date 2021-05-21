LibanPost Launches Collection Service for Engineers in Tripoli and North

LibanPost has announced the launch of a Collection Service for the Order of Engineers & Architects in Tripoli and North Lebanon.

The service, which was launched on May 18, allows registered engineers to “pay their annual subscription fee at any LibanPost office all over Lebanon,” LibanPost said in a statement.

LibanPost would also “deliver and complete the formality with the concerned party,” the statement added.

The application can be lodged by anyone who has the Payment Voucher and their ID card, LibanPost added.