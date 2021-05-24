Aoun Calls for 'Liberating the State from Corruption'
President Michel Aoun on Monday called for “liberating the state from corruption,” in a tweet marking 21 years since the Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.
“On the anniversary of liberation, we remember the taste of victory and dignity, and we pledge to continue the journey of recovering our sovereignty over our entire soil and waters,” the president said.
“The same as we fought the enemy and liberated the land, today we must together liberate the state from corruption and return Lebanon to the path of revival and prosperity,” Aoun added.
He also emphasized that “only the unity of the Lebanese can achieve reforms and restore life’s dignity to our society.”
You can start with it’s head. Wait a second I.report, who’s the head of state again?
That must be Michel Aoun in person! Hang the corrupt now!
A man who was installed in the presidency by an Iranian terrorist militia is talking about 'Sovereignty'...... What sovereignty and what victory....! He, his family, and his party destroyed Lebanon as we knew it and handed it over to Iran.
Liberate the state from Corruption?....hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha... you gotta be kidding me.
Your party and and others as well has loaded up the bureaucracy with your cronies and family members and now you want to rid the state of corruption.
The biggest waste of governments money is the entrenched public employees. They are sucking the Treasury dry.
What need to de done is what MEA chairman did with MEA bloating employees. Clean house. But of course no one will do it as ALL parties live of the government tit.