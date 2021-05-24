Aoun Calls for 'Liberating the State from Corruption'

President Michel Aoun on Monday called for “liberating the state from corruption,” in a tweet marking 21 years since the Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.

“On the anniversary of liberation, we remember the taste of victory and dignity, and we pledge to continue the journey of recovering our sovereignty over our entire soil and waters,” the president said.

“The same as we fought the enemy and liberated the land, today we must together liberate the state from corruption and return Lebanon to the path of revival and prosperity,” Aoun added.

He also emphasized that “only the unity of the Lebanese can achieve reforms and restore life’s dignity to our society.”