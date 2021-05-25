Bassil Calls for 'State of Justice and Accountability'

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil on Tuesday called for “a state of right, justice and accountability in Lebanon,” in a tweet marking 21 years since Israel’s military withdrawal from Lebanon.

“The liberation of the year 2000 ended the myth of the occupation and the 2006 victory put an end to the era of the impunity of Israeli aggression,” Bassil said.

“The deterrence equation boosted Lebanon’s strength in protecting its border and rights and abolished the ‘Lebanon’s strength lies in its weakness’ idea,” he added.

“But victories are threatened to be lost and corruption might eradicate every resilience capacity unless victories are immunized by the (rise of the) state of right, justice and accountability,” Bassil went on to say.