Hariri Tweets after Rumors Say He's Being Held in UAE

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Sunday posted a morning greeting on his official Twitter account, hours after social media rumors claimed that he was being detained in the UAE.

“Good morning. How are you today?” Hariri said to how followers.

MTV said the rumors about Hariri’s detention were launched by supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement before being circulated by other social media users.

A source close to Hariri had overnight told al-Jadeed TV that the PM-designate was “monitoring the social media rumors about his detention in the UAE.”

“He bemoans the feeble-mindedness of those who launched them, whose affiliation is well-known,” the source said.

“They are contributing to aggravating tensions through publishing fake news and straining relations with foreign countries,” the source added.