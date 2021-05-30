Hariri to be in Beirut within 24 Hours, Says Alloush

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will return to Beirut within the next 24 hours, al-Mustaqbal Movement deputy head Mustafa Alloush said on Sunday.

“He will study the new developments resulting from Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative and in light of that he will make new choices or a new decision,” Alloush said in an interview with Radio All of Lebanon (93.3).

“Communication with Hariri as part of the new initiative only started 48 hours ago,” Alloush revealed, criticizing President Michel Aoun for “sending two cabinet formats to Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi,” adding that such a move “confirms that the President’s camp seeks to disrupt things when they lean toward a solution.”

Alloush also underlined that Hariri is “open to working on posts and names” but will never accept giving any camp a one-third-plus-one share nor granting the President the justice and interior portfolios.