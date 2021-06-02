Presidency Says Hariri Trying to 'Usurp President's Powers'
The Presidency on Wednesday lashed out at al-Mustaqbal Movement over its latest statement, saying it contained “fallacies” and “rude expressions.”
“In concurrence with the ongoing contacts to form the new government, al-Mustaqbal Movement is continuing its campaigns against the Presidency and against the person of President Michel Aoun, using expressions and labels that highlight the low level that the rhetoric of this Movement’s officials has reached,” the Presidency said in a statement.
Accusing PM-designate Saad Hariri of “continuing to evade his responsibilities” as to the cabinet formation process, the Presidency said the new government should be balanced and should respect the National Pact.
It added that Hariri is “insisting on his attempt to usurp the president’s powers through resorting to practices that go against norms and invent new rules for cabinets formation, in a flagrant violation of the national balance on which Lebanon was founded.”
Saad Hariri is just treating Michel Aoun's President's Powers according to how Michel Aoun treated Michel Sleiman's President's Powers. Then MP Aoun insisted more than once that "The president has no rights to name or have any ministers. Show me where in the constitution this is allowed". If what Aoun said in 2014 was constitutional, permissible and legal they are also constitutional, permissible and legal in 2021.
I have a problem with the media when it spreads statements from the “presidency”.
Who’s the presidency? It’s the office of the president. None of them have been elected and they’re a bunch of anonymous people . If the president wants to say something, let him do it in person and on record.
Obviously the same applies to the office of the prime minister, but they don’t behave like this.