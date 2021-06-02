Presidency Says Hariri Trying to 'Usurp President's Powers'

The Presidency on Wednesday lashed out at al-Mustaqbal Movement over its latest statement, saying it contained “fallacies” and “rude expressions.”

“In concurrence with the ongoing contacts to form the new government, al-Mustaqbal Movement is continuing its campaigns against the Presidency and against the person of President Michel Aoun, using expressions and labels that highlight the low level that the rhetoric of this Movement’s officials has reached,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Accusing PM-designate Saad Hariri of “continuing to evade his responsibilities” as to the cabinet formation process, the Presidency said the new government should be balanced and should respect the National Pact.

It added that Hariri is “insisting on his attempt to usurp the president’s powers through resorting to practices that go against norms and invent new rules for cabinets formation, in a flagrant violation of the national balance on which Lebanon was founded.”