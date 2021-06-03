Aoun Says He's Facilitating Formation but Hariri 'Not Respecting Partnership'
President Michel Aoun has said that he has “offered all the necessary facilitations for the formation of the government” while lamenting that PM-designate Saad Hariri “has not respected the principle of national partnership.”
“Concessions are required today from everyone and what we need is a moment of conscience,” Aoun added, in an interview with General Security’s magazine published Thursday.
“Until the last second of my constitutional tenure, I will seek -- together with the remaining good people in this country -- to salvage the state from those who have corrupted and destroyed it,” the president said.
Urging an end to “blind loyalty to sectarianism and to the leaders who have failed to build the state,” Aoun said the Lebanese must seek the birth of a “new political class that would establish a modern civil state.”
He added that “the problem is not in the constitution, but rather in failing to implement it.”
As for the dire financial situation, Aoun said “some of those who committed the financial collapse crime are still in power and leadership.”
“They are doing everything possible to dodge punishment,” he added.
Separately, Aoun stressed that the 2022 parliamentary and municipal election will be held on time.
ميشال عون:"لعيون صهر الجنرال ما تتألف حكومة"
"I will seek -- together with the remaining good people in this country"
He considers himself part of the remaining good people in the country:)!!!
Worst president ever of any country. A deranged maniac and premeditated assassin of a country. He sold Lebanon to HizbIran for 30 pieces of silver, fully aware the economic, tourist, investment and sovereignty consequences of his action. He is a traitor and should rot in prison for the massive damage he caused millions of persons and stealing the dreams of an entire generation. Everyone still supporting Aoun or Hizb are traitors and their day in court is coming sooner than what they expect.
Urging an end to “blind loyalty to sectarianism and to the leaders who have failed to build the state,”
Look who is talking!!! He's been president for 5 years, has the largest bloc in parliament yet has the audacity to blame others for failing to build a state. As to sectarianism, his past, present and future symbolize the ugliest form of sectarianism.
Where in the constitution does it say the president names 8 or 9 ministers? Enough of this demagoguery! Resign now pos!
Bassil claims he and his evil party will not participate in the government, but he sets out the shape of the government, its members and who gets what ministry. Then the evil dwarf says he is facilitating government formation.